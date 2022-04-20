Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Squarespace by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,639,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.
SQSP stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,501. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
