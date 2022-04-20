Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $115.62 and last traded at $115.95. 326,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,205,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.64.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

