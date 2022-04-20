SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.97 Million

Brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $305.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.30 million and the highest is $311.60 million. SPX posted sales of $398.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SPX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.