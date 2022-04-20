Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.63 and last traded at $69.04. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 676,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.23.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,563 shares of company stock worth $10,664,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,496.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $13,435,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

