Splinterlands Market Capitalization Reaches $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.05 or 0.07432558 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,048.38 or 0.99572322 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

