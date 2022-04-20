Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SPXSF stock remained flat at $$162.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $145.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

