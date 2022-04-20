SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INKM. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 203,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INKM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,282. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

