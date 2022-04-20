SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 123,135 shares.The stock last traded at $182.81 and had previously closed at $179.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average is $215.06.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.