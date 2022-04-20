SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.54. 3,703,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,051,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000.

