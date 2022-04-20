S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,391,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,821,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $398.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,053. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.02. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

