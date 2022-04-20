Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.55

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 486669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 663,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 500,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

