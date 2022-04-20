Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.77

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 480498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

