Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.77

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 480498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Southern Energy Company Profile (CVE:SOU)
