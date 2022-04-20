Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:LMND traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,942. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

