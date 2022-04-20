Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 769 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Redfin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 14,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,095. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.