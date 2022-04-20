Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,727. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,770,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

