Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.9 days.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.