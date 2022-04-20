Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.9 days.
Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $34.42.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.