Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22).

Several research firms recently commented on SONX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Sonendo stock remained flat at $$3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,640. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

