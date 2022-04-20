Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 8.67.

Shares of SOND opened at 4.73 on Friday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.05 and a 12 month high of 10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.30.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 58.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

