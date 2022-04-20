SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading 4.4% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 12,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,086,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $548,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

