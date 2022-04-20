Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.73. Solo Brands shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1,207 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.