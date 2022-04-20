Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.73. Solo Brands shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1,207 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.