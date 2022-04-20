SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 0.2%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. 38,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 41,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.60.
SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)
