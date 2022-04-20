SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 0.2%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. 38,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 41,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.60.

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.