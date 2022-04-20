SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 6.9%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $283.01 and last traded at $283.85. Approximately 22,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,049,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.82.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.81.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.