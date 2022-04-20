SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.51

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and traded as low as $22.80. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

SNCAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

