Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,185,874 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,778.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Snap by 15.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

