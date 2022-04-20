Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Smithson Investment Trust plc (LON:SSON – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,592 ($20.71) and last traded at GBX 1,589 ($20.67). Approximately 238,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 552,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,575 ($20.49).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,575.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,777.83.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

