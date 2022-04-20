SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.06

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 138007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

