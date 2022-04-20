SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. SLM posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SLM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM opened at $17.30 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

