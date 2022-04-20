SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SkyWest by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.