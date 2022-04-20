SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.25 Million

Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will report $126.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.78 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $119.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.49 million to $521.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $536.71 million, with estimates ranging from $506.32 million to $549.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 368,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.