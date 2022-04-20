Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

