Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

SI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

Shares of SI stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.42. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

