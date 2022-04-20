Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 642,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 648,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 406,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

