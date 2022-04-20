Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s current price.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.85.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $216.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

