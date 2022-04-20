Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 304,031 shares.The stock last traded at $16.44 and had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of analysts have commented on SGML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

