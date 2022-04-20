Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

