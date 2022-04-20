Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.90. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sierra Metals traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 70951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.11.

The company has a market cap of C$212.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$78.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

