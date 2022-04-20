Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0019

Showcase (SHO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Showcase has a market cap of $47,828.97 and $8,582.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.51 or 0.07421057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00038993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,304.07 or 0.99924601 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

