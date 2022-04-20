Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Rises By 29.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $32,722,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

