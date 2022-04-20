Short Interest in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Declines By 21.1%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 935,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

RSKD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,211. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

