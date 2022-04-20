Short Interest in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expands By 27.7%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,957,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,725,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MGIC Investment by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,400,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

