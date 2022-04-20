Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Decreases By 22.7%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. 62,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,611. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

