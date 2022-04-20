Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Declines By 19.6%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 761,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 0.63. Materialise has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Materialise by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.