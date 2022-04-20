Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Increases By 27.8%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAURY stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

