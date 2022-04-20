Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Declines By 24.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

