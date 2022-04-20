Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Decreases By 21.3%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 986,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

