Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Decreases By 24.0%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

