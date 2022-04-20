Short Interest in Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rises By 26.9%

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 533.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

FURCF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($56.99) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

