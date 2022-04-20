Short Interest in EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Rises By 26.9%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,292,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,204.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on EQBBF. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $$27.00 on Wednesday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

