Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Grows By 31.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $808,000.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

