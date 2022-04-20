Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Rises By 29.2%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.36.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

